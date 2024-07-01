Osoyoos' joint Cherry Fiesta and Canada Day celebrations see more attendees than anticipated

Sarah Crookall

A full day of Canada Day and Cherry Fiesta celebrations are in full swing in Osoyoos on Monday, with entertainment and fireworks taking over Gyro Park.

Thousands turned out for the beloved joint-celebration, filling up both downtown Osoyoos and Gyro Beach.

“Lots of good bands playing this afternoon right up until 9 p.m.,” said Ken Baker, Osoyoos Festival Society president. “One is a tribute band to Kiss, along with all of the costumes and makeup and everything.”

After a year’s hiatus due to organizational problems, festival organizers said they saw a greater turnout than anticipated. Some attendees came from as far as Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Washington state.

“The street was just lined all the way through the parade route. Some didn't even say on the sidewalk,” Baker said.

One highlight of the day was a water fight that gave the Ooyoos Fire Rescue team a run for their money.



“The kids in front of Home Hardware gave them a real good soaking," Baker said. "Obviously [the water fight] had grown quite a bit. There was a lot of people who were getting sprayed.”

At 10 p.m., 20 minutes of highly anticipated fireworks will blast off, with extra safety precautions on the lake this year due to some mishaps in previous years.

The 20-minute show cost the society $21,000.

“We have a steel fence all around the fireworks and pylons on the beach so nobody can bring their boats up onto the beach, and the sailing club put out buoys all around the fall out zone of the fireworks," Baker said.

"So, we will be patrolling that and ensuring that nobody can get inside of those buoys."