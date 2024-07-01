Osoyoos Splash BC Water Park about to set up at Gyro Beach

Photo: Splash BC Water Parks (Osoyoos)

Beach lovers will be able to have some added fun, as the Osoyoos Splash BC Water Park is opening at Gyro Beach this week.

On Wednesday, beach visitors will be able to stretch their water wings on the wibit from 11 a.m to 730 p.m.

“We're super excited to be opening for the season, and we can't wait to see everyone come make their splash.,” said Ashley Anderson, Splash BC administrative lead.

Opening in 2019, the Osoyoos location features a different configuration from other three Slash BC parks, including a fountain in the middle.

“It does have a log roll, which a lot of kids seem to enjoy,” Anderson added..

When asked about the safety of the inflatable park, Anderson said with precautions in place, it’s a safe activity.

“We always have guards on the park and onshore that are looking out for all the participants on there,” she said. “There are different challenges in the loops; you can do a harder loop or one that's not as hard, so you can kind of see what your level of skill is on there.”

Splash BC requires that participants are aged 5 and up, wear lifejackets, and have basic swimming skills. Those aged 5 to 7 also need to have adult supervision.

The Osoyoos park will be in operation until August 26.

For more information and to purchase an admission pass online click here.