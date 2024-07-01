Cawston youngster rebuilds demolition derby car, winning third in Salmon Arm competition

Sarah Crookall

Matthew Gordon was pretty much born for this.

With some help, he rebuilt a neon green car just as he was finishing Grade 8 at Similkameen Elementary/Secondary School.

The youngster placed third in the Salmon Arm demolition derby against all adults, earlier in June. He also won fourth in one of the figure eight races, and took home 'most inspirational driver'. It was his first derby.

However, all his life, Matthew has lived and breathed cars.

"He showed interest in vehicles from day one, like there was, it was always about the vroom vrooms," said Debbie Gordon, Matthew's mom.

"He actually started driving our lawn tractor without the blades going at two years old, with his dad walking beside him. [...] then he's progressed to different vehicles over the years."

Matthew even started racing kid's power wheels as a tike.

“This is this a 1984 [Toyota] Tercel — it's a manual car, and it's for a demotion Derby” , Matthew said, showing off his most recently raced car.

"I won 'best crowd appearance' for the paint job. So, that was a really, really good feeling."

Derby is very much a family hobby, Matthew's dad is a three-time provincial points champion.

"I did three demolition derbies in the Powder Puffs, always at the PNE. And I took first place in both of my two derbies, the first two derbies," Debbie said. "And always won best appearing, so that's where Matthew gets it from — making a nice car."

The 313 sign on top of his green car is a nod to those roots.

"My [dad's derby number] was 333, and my mom's derby number was 186, so I thought I would married the two, and that's how I got 313, and I ran it since I was five years old in the Power Wheels."

Competing in his first derby came with its own challenges.

"Some dirt from a car went into my engine, and it popped the [timing] belt into the metal and cut the belt so the belt broke," Matthew said.

Debbie and her friend, Amanda, drove two hours each way to Kelowna to get Matthew a new belt in time for the next day's race and derby. Many helped pull it together in the pitts.

Similarly, many members of the community rallied to support him in his first-ever demolition derby.

"This guy, Jeff [Jacob], heard that I wanted to derby a car. He had an old junker in the back, so he gave me this," Matthew said.

Steve's Towing brought the Tercel over to the young racer, free-of-charge.

Others sponsored Matthew, such as Steele's Bistro, Boboys Pizza and Donair, Valley First Credit Union Keremeos, Fixem Automotive, Paw Street Market, Disturbed Diesel, and Franco Bafaro.

Matthew also gives back to his community as an active volunteer. Currently, he is a young leader with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

His advice for competing in derby?

"You can turn this thing into a banana, but if you turn yourself into a banana, that's not too good. So you always want to make sure that you're the number one and that your car's number two"

With no plans on stopping soon, the young car enthusiast is already preparing for his next derby in the fall.