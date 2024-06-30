Town of Oliver council hosting public engagement coffee and chat at Venables Theatre

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Residents can have their say by joining Town of Oliver council for a coffee and chat next week.

On Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., council members will be at the Venables Theatre in the South Okanagan town to meet with the public.

According to a Saturday social media post, the event will allow residents to join in on “a casual cup of coffee and connect.”

“Engage and discuss what’s most important to you,” the post continues.

Currently, the Town is seeking community feedback for tis recreation master plan, which will direct investments in initiatives such as events and hiking trails over the next 10-20 years. An online survey for the master plan closes July 7.

For more information on the community master plan and to participate in the survey click here.