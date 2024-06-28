Circus Camp teaches kids fun activities and social skills at Venables Theatres

Photo: Green Fools Theatre Society.?

A Circus Camp is making its way to Oliver's Venables Theatre for the first time, teachings kids aged 8 to 15 circus activities and social skills.

From Saturday to Tuesday, the camp, hosted by the Green Fools Theatre Society, will learn skills like stilts, unicycles, juggling, walking barrels, aerials, and more.

“It really saved my life,” said Dean Bareham, Green Fools co-founder in a statement. “I was a teen who could have easily slipped through the cracks, and it gave me direction.”

The day camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For over 30 years, the Green Fools Theatre Society has been offering circus training. Additionally, over the last five years, the society has taught around 14,000 kids and helped them “develop confidence and social skills.”

“We want to create a place where kids can participate in healthy risk taking and see that failure is okay,” Bareham added in the statement.

At the end of the circus camps, kids will perform a show for their families.

Held at the Venables Theatre, a total of 40 spots are available with limited spots for kids in-need of financial subsidy.

For more information about Circus Camp and to register email [email protected].