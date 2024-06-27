Osoyoos under stage 2 water restrictions at two days per week, most water consumption due to lawn watering

Photo: Pixabay

Osoyoos is now under stage two water restrictions, meaning residential watering via sprinklers is limited to two days per week.

On Thursday afternoon, the Town of Osoyoos called a special council meeting to announce entering into the new stage of water restrictions.

Now, evenly numbered properties can water with manual sprinklers Tuesday and Saturday between 6 to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight. And oddly numbered properties can water Wednesday and Sunday between 6 to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight.

Residents with automatic sprinkler systems can water between midnight and 4 a.m. on their unit's scheduled days.

"I think everybody appreciates the state that we're in, as far as our water quality situation," said Rod Risling, Town of Osoyoos chief administrative officer. "We're asking for the public's cooperation and hearing these restrictions."

Residents watering lawn and gardens with a handheld nozzle or hose can water three days a week between 6 to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight. That applies to units evenly numbered on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, and units oddly numbered on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Risling said much of the Town's water consumption is due to lawn watering.

"I do want to inform people that we will have bylaw officers out and enforcing these restrictions," Risling added.

"And fines can go up to $1,000 per occurrence, so the fines are pretty drastic, and so we strongly encourage people to follow these restrictions."

However, fines can climb as high as $50,000 as per the Offence Act.

As such, council and staff recommended residents follow the Town's e-news newsletter to stay up to date on water restrictions.