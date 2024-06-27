Co-op Avenue dewatering efforts end Friday, new traffic impacts with next phase of construction

Photo: Town of Oliver

Co-op Avenue construction work in Oliver is expected to be complete by the end of September, allowing for some intermittent street access until then.

In a press release issued Thursday, the Town of Oliver sent out notice of the timeline of the project and its anticipated completion date.

Dewatering efforts, which have kept the road completely closed for six weeks, are expected to be finished by Friday night. Then, construction will again be underway Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Saturdays construction will also take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as needed.

“The closure status is expected to fluctuate depending on the stage of work and the task,” read the press release.

“Local business traffic will continue to have intermittent access and the public will have access before and after working hours whenever possible.”

On April 30, a contractor began the Co-op Avenue reconstruction east of Main Street.

“The Co-op Avenue reconstruction project will bring multifaceted benefits to our community including 230 meters of sidewalk to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility,” continues the release.

Town staff added the project will provide additional parking, a three-way traffic stop at Co-op Avenue and Station Street, as well as improvements the Town’s sewer and water systems.

Residents are advised to to follow site signs and instruction from traffic operators.