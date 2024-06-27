Lower Similkameen Indian Band's first police officer to be transferred after four years

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band RCMP Cst. Scott McDiarmid.

The first dedicated police officer with the Lower Similkameen Indian Band is transferring after four years of service with the band.

In a press release issued Thursday, the LSIB sent out notice of the officer’s departure.

After four years of service with the LSIB, RCMP Cst. Scott McDiarmid will be transferring out of the position to the RCMP Princeton detachment.

“Chief Crow noted that McDiarmid had created good relationships within LSIB’s adult population while councillor Terbasket noted that McDiarmid had set an amazing example for the children and youth of the community,” reads the press release.

According to the LSIB, the law enforcement position was previously held by one constable across two different areas, “until lobbying succeeded in bringing a dedicated officer to the LSIB.”

McDiarmid was congratulated and blanked by LSIB Chief Keith Crow and council.

Currently, the band has not yet filled the replacement officer position.