Award-winning wines meet unique Indian fare at Oliver's Manzil restaurant

Photo: Manzil at Kismet Estate Winery The new Albacore Tuna Crudo, inspired by coastal Indian flavours.

"Chef’s Choice" is a Castanet limited series highlighting the flavours and flair of South Okanagan eateries. Watch for it every Tuesday morning.

Summer is a perfect time to discover Manzil at Kismet Estate Winery in Oliver, where Indian culinary artistry meets award-winning wines in a setting that blends the allure of India with the beauty of Okanagan vineyards.

In late April 2024, Kismet opened its new restaurant Manzil with a fresh new menu that showcases unique and delicious dishes from across several regions of India.

Where Kismet means destiny, Manzil means destination.

“Coming to Manzil is not just a meal, it’s an experience. It’s a destination. We want our guests to feel like they have been transported out of Oliver and are journeying through the provinces and flavours of India,” said Neelam Dhaliwal, operations manager at Kismet Winery.

“Our brand at Kismet is based on our culture. It plays a role in our story so we wanted to showcase that with the look and upscale feel of the restaurant as well as on the menu.”

While Manzil’s menu does offer popular Indian dishes like butter chicken, its main focus is to tell the story of different regions of India.

“India is a large, versatile country and every province has its own flavours and foods,” said Naleem.

With India having a large coastline, they have added seafood dishes to the menu like the Indian-style tuna crudo and Goan sablefish curry and Kerala mussels.

The tuna crudo is fresh albacore tuna infused with solkadhi which is a popular digestive drink in India that has a coconut base mixed with kokum berry and spices. The result is a savoury tasting masterpiece, she said

Solkadhi is drank with every meal in India, like water. The kokum berry is imported to the restaurant from India. The new menu is infusing a lot of these Indian staples into the dishes.

Another highlight of the menu is the street snacks including the fun bite-sized pani puri which is a crispy puffed cracker made of chickpea and potato mash. Customers then drizzle tangy and spicy tamarind water into the cracker for a flavour explosion in your mouth, she said. They also have Bombay pakoras and mini samosas with chutneys that are out of this world.

“When people come here to eat, they get to try some of those famous street foods of India,” she said.

The interior of the restaurant has a whole new lush and elegant feel with velvet chairs and stunning chandeliers.

The patio has a whimsical vibe, with twinkling lights shining through the wisteria hanging off the patio roof. It’s a perfect place to relax and enjoy some shared plates paired with Kismet’s Kamal rosé which is a juicy summer sipper that goes with everything.

The head chef Narendra Panwar comes to the South Okanagan with a Michelin Guide select resume, having worked in top restaurants in Dubai, New York and Toronto. The culinary director is Tushar Tondvalkar who has his own spice line called Indian Pantry and specializes in creating sophisticated and authentic Indian dishes.

The culinary team spent three months perfecting the recipe for Manzil’s naan bread.

“We have people who come here just for the garlic naan, it’s that good. It’s not like any naan you’ve tasted.”

It is cooked on the walls of a special cylinder clay oven, making the most pillowy soft naan bread.

Neelam encourages people to order shared plates for the table.

“In our culture, we eat together family style, sharing plates in a communal, community way. It’s the best way to experience what the menu has to offer.”

There’s also the option of the wine pairing experience where a wine host will guide you through a sample of the menu paired perfectly with three selected Kismet wines.

Manzil is providing a shuttle service from a few of the major hotels in Osoyoos and Oliver.

“It’s a nice way to let people come here and enjoy some drinks and safely get home.”

Being based at a winery, the restaurant has a focus on wine but it also offers a fantastic cocktail menu with a late-night happy hour, bar snacks and cocktail flights.

“Some of our cocktails have an Indian twist like our cosmos that have an Indian style syrup that we grew up on.”

Another exciting thing coming to Manzil is a series of long table dinners throughout July. The first one is Tuesday, July 9 with a seven-course meal that takes your tastebuds on a journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The long table dinners can be reserved on Open Table or on their website at kismetestatewinery.com.