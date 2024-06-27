University students get 'boots on ground' experience with Osoyoos Desert Centre's rare ecosystem

Sarah Crookall

As budding biologists and environmental enthusiasts, a qualified group of university students can work in one of Canada's rarest ecosystems.

Each year, the Osoyoos Desert Centre offers an opportunity for university students to get boots-on-the-ground field experience with the region's semi-arid desert environment.

"We work closely with the universities, like co-op programs or internship programs," said Jamie Fried, ODC executive director.

"We get students that are studying biology or ecology or environmental sciences, and they come here and they get to work in the outdoors, in this environment, and they get a hands-on, boots-on-the-ground, kind of experience."

Currently, three university students from various institutions are employed at the ODC, giving tours and nature talks while also conducting surveys and research.

Students are currently recording data on bluebird nest boxes, which will then be used in national databases. The western bluebird and the mountain bluebird are just a couple of the species they are monitoring.

While much of their role at the centre involves educating the public, they learn too.

"I've been able to apply those kinds of bigger concepts to the specific plants and animals that are in the area, and it's made learning everything so much easier," said Ripley Schubert, ODC student staff.

"Being able to research and being able to learn those techniques — it feels really beneficial, and it's really neat to be able to see wildlife up close and to work with them," added Anika Wulff, ODC student staff.

Where students go from the ODC is varied, Friedt said. Some go on to post-graduate studies.

"They get positions as a biologist, working with maybe a non-profit organization or working with the government."

As for the conservation of the rare antelope brush that grows in Osoyoos, the students say going out and seeing the environment can go a long way.

"The more you learn about the nature that surrounds you, the more you will grow to appreciate it," Wulff said.

According to an ODC statement, the South Okanagan is home to some of the most at-risk species in Canada, including 100 at-risk plant species.