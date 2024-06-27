Oliver winery releases unique cookbook aiming to 'make you feel like a rockstar in the kitchen’

Photo: Burrowing Owl, Facebook Burrowing Owl Estate Winery releases cookbook.

A South Okanagan winery has released a unique cookbook aiming to help home cooks make meals that pair well with specific wines.

Burrowing Owl Estate Winery Cookbook: Recipes for a Good Life came fresh off the press over the second week of June. The book showcases the estate’s 15 wines, but also touts a simple approach for the average cook.

“Jennifer Schell Lirag and I, about four or five years ago, we were talking about how the most common question we get at our winery is what food to pair with wine,” said Kerri Wyse-McNolty, vice president of Burrowing Owl.

“We were having lunch and that was when a friend of hers actually said, ‘You guys should do a cookbook together.’”

The rest is history, now.

Taking a year to complete, the book has contributions from both Schell Lirag and Wyse-McNolty. It’s made up of 15 different menus, with three courses per menu. It also includes a holiday seasonal section, making a total of 50 recipes.

Rather than being organized by meal type, the book is organized by Burrowing Owl’s wine type, starting with white wines and moving into reds. The three-course meals are chosen based on their best-paired wines.

“We hope that people will have a bottle of our Pinot [Grigio] and then they can cook this three course dinner with a starter, main, and a desert that all pair beautifully with the Pino [Grigio]," Wyse-McNolty said.

Instead of needing to open three different bottles per course, the idea is to have a wine that goes with the whole menu.

All of the recipes use easy-to-find and local ingredients. Schell Lirag also simplified some of the winery’s Sonora Room restaurant fine dining menu items, such as its asparagus salad and chocolate terrine.

Additionally, the duo included family recipes, which are tweaked and fine tuned to suit a cookbook audience.

But the book gets even more distinct, as it includes musical pairings, too.

“Our family is very musical, and my dad's a fabulous jazz musician. …And part of our hospitality philosophy at Burrowing Owl is very much tied to music and the ambiance that music can contribute to a hospitality space or a dinner party or, if you're dining in the restaurant.”

The cookbook even has tips on what's in season at what time, partly as a way to promote local food, wine, and shopping.

“We’re hoping that people can just be really successful with cooking a really nice dinner paired with our wines and have it look great and tastes great,” Wyse-McNolty said.

“Kind of make you feel like a rockstar in the kitchen.”

Burrowing Owl Estate Winery Cookbook: Recipes for a Good Life, can be found at their winery for purchase.