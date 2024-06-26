Property taxes coming due early next week, Town of Osoyoos sends reminder

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Osoyoos homeowners will likely want to keep an eye on the calendar, as property taxes are coming due early next week.

In public notice sent Wednesday, the Town of Osoyoos alerted residents of the upcoming payment deadline on Tuesday.

“The Town accepts, Cash, Cheque, Interac/Debit, e-Transfers and Credit Cards (fees apply),” reads the notice.

“Payments can also be made through your financial institution by phone or internet if you have subscribed for that service. Postmarks are not accepted as proof of payment date.”

By July 3, those with outstanding balances could see a 10 per cent penalty, including outstanding homeowners grants.

Those eligible for a homeowners grant can claim it here or call 1-888-355-2700, before Tuesday.

"It is the responsibility of the owner to notify the Town in writing of any mailing address changes/updates," continued the notice.

For more information on property taxes in the Town of Osoyoos click here.