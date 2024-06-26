Beloved Osoyoos Fireworks for Cherry Fiesta and Canada Day are set to fly

Photo: Dan Harper Archangel Fireworks Inc. fireworks.

It’s less than a week to the 74th annual Osoyoos Cherry Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day celebrations, which means fireworks are set to fly.

Hosted by the Osoyoos Festival Society, the popular day-long event will see entertainment, games, prizes, activities, vendors and even a beer garden.

Taking on organizational efforts for the first time, the society has ensured the signature Osoyoos celebration and highly anticipated fireworks continue. Last year, the fireworks failed to go off due to regulatory roadblocks and organizational barriers.

But the Osoyoos community couldn't bear losing their beloved annual fireworks show. Archangel Fireworks Inc. have stepped in to fill the gap, and put on the show over Osoyoos Lake.

Earlier in the year, organizers had concerns about whether the society would raise enough money to put on a substantial fireworks show. In April, they were still far away from their original $20,000 goal.

However, after a fundraising party in mid-June, the Osoyoos Festival Society raised their goal with a $12,000 boost and extra cash to spare.

According to the festival society, the dual celebration has recognized both Canada’s heritage and Osoyoos’ cherry harvest since 1948.

Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day schedule:

8:30 - 10:30 a.m. - Rotary Pancake Breakfast at Town Square

11 a.m. - Main Street parade

12 p.m. - Cliff McIntyre Band

1:15 p.m. - Opening ceremony

1:45 p.m. - Gift of Dance

2:30 p.m. - Pie eating contest Potato sack and three-legged race Tug of war

4 p.m. - Uncorked

5:15 p.m. - Punjabi Bhangra Dancers

6:30 p.m. - Sister Soul Band

7:45 p.m. - Rebel Luv

9 p.m. - Alive N Kissin’

10 p.m. - Fireworks

For more information about the Osoyoos Cherry Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day celebrations click here.