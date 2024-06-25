Oliver residents support organic waste program, some worry about pests and smells

Photo: File photo

Oliver residents strongly support an organic waste program, but some have concerns about bins attracting pests and smells.

In a report by Oliver staff member Adam Goodwin, results from the engagement phase of the organic waste collection program was presented during council's Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday.

An anonymous survey ran for 54 days and received answers from 320 participants.

Of the participants, a strong majority (94 per cent) said reducing waste at the Oliver Landfill was "the right thing to do," indicating support for the program.

Additionally, a majority of 23 per cent said that scheduling would best help in the transition to the new program, and 19 per cent said they would like to see more education about allowed items.

When it comes to whether residents would prefer 30 free bags or a bin with a lid, 68 per cent said both would suit their needs best. 24 per cent said a bin with a bid, and 7 per cent said 30 free bags.

“Of the individuals that indicated they had a concern (20 per cent of questionnaires), approximately 61 per cent of the concerns were about why the town did not already have the program and the approximately year-long implementation process,” reads the report.

The top three themes from the survey were:

Animals and pests

Smells

The change to a municipal service

“Won't the green bin start to get stinky with all that meat, dairy products, and other food waste? Won't animals be attracted to the smell?” asked one survey respondent.

With the latest result, the organics waste collection program completed phase two of five, which includes: Getting ready, early engagement, program design, roll out, and monitoring.

Staff said that overall, there was "strong support for the program."

At an upcoming council meeting, Town of Oliver staff will present the final draft of the program and recommend updates to the solid waste services bylaw based on community engagements and research of other municipalities.