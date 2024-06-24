ER at South Okanagan General Hospital unavailable 6 to 11 a.m. Tuesday

Photo: Castanet/file

Patients in the South Okanagan will not have access to the emergency room for a five hour period Tuesday morning.

Interior Health says the ER at South Okanagan General Hospital will not be accessible from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday morning due to limited physician availability.

Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24/7.