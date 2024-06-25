RCMP and Natural Resources issue first warnings at Osoyoos West Bench RV encampment

Photo: Contributed Osoyoos West Bench RV encampment.

RCMP and B.C. Natural Resources have started issuing first warnings for a number of people to leave an RV Encampment on Osoyoos West Bench.

For at least four years, a few dozen trailers and tents have been set up on the hill where part of a national park is slated in the South Okanagan tourist town. Now, officials are in the process of clearing the area.

"We've teamed up with the Natural Resources Office of BC, and they're the ones that have the authority to move people out of there," RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said.

"It's a process that's been started [...] We'll be going back again with the actual eviction notices that will give the people a time to leave."

While there is no exact time frame for the area to be cleared by, authorities say next steps involve connecting those in-need of housing with accommodations.

After that, eviction notices with firm dates will be issued.

"Everyone wants it to be done in a right way with our with the current home crisis — in not just B.C., but everywhere — what we don't want to do is remove people right away and leave them homeless."

RV encampments in Kelowna have recently taken similar approaches before evictions have been issued.

Meanwhile, nearby residents in Dividend Ridge subdivision and hikers continue clearing out piles of garbage left behind by campers. Some say they no longer hike the area due to fears related to personal safety.

Bayda acknowledged those residents' concerns around safety and risks related to sanitary conditions and fire hazards.

"There's been some minor incidents that people made people feel unsafe," he said. "And a big part of that, too, is that this area is slated for national park."

No camping allowed

Photo: Contributed Tents at Osoyoos West Bench.

In July of 2019, the provincial and federal governments joined the syilx/Okanagan Nation in signing an agreement to establish a national park in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The agreement applies to 273 square kilometres of landscape in the region, and part of the intention in creating the park is to protect the area's rare and endangered ecosystems.

Under the Canada National Parks Act, camping is prohibited unless a camping permit for the area has been issued.

Bayda said that rule currently applies.

"Even though it's not a park yet, the rules around camping on Crown land do not apply to this area. You're not allowed to camp in a national park — the rules' are basically same as the national park at this point," he said.

In addition to eviction notices, violations under the National Parks Act could see fines issued upwards of $4 million, depending on the infraction.

Despite the laws, listings online such as on Campendium and Free Campsites advertise the Osoyoos West Bench as a free camping zone for a two-week period.

That is part of the problem, Bayda added.

"Unfortunately, that's misinformation," he said. "So, the initial couple visits we've done up there are more education for the people that are there."

Until the area is cleared, residents in the nearby subdivision have been urged not to visit the West Bench as a precautionary measure.