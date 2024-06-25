Virtual public hearing to be held for an Oliver two-lot subdivision

Photo: RDOS 5900 McKinney Road.

Oliver residents can give feedback on a McKinney Road rezoning application made to create a two-lot subdivision, this week.

In a Monday morning press release, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said the public consultation will be held virtually on Wednesday.

“The purpose of the rezoning is to rezone an approximately 2.6 ha portion of the property to facilitate a two (2) lot subdivision,” reads the press release.

The changes to the property at 5900 McKinney Road would amend the official community plan and zoning bylaw.

According to application documents, the "proposed rezoning is in conjunction with a subdivision application at the RDOS."

The applicants are seeking to divide the property into two portions, where the section south of McKinney Road would potentially be rezoned from 'agriculture two' to small 'holdings four'.

For more information on the application and for the online meeting link click here.