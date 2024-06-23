Roots & Fruits Festival sees hundreds at Community Park for 'signature' weekend

Sarah Crookall

Hundreds filled Oliver’s Community Park for the Roots & Fruits Festival despite the hot weekend weather to celebrate the ‘signature event of the year.’

Carol Sheridan, Oliver director of parks and recreation, said the landmark festival honours the land and culture of the South Okanagan town.

“Celebrating the roots of Oliver, which is how the community was formed, and the connection to the land,” she said.

“The fruits of Oliver would be literal agriculture, but also the fruits of Oliver would be the talent that exists here, that high level of musical talent, the artists. All of the things that make arts and culture and our community strong.”

The free expo saw attendees of all ages with hyper-local entertainment, and some musicians performing for the first time. Food trucks, vendors, and various activities kept kids’ and adults alike busy.

“The sandbox is definitely something that is always a hit with the littles,” Sheridan said . “And inflatables — There's something about that. We don't do that very often, so when you see these big bouncy things, it definitely says festival."

“The goats are also something that we brought back this year. They were a huge hit last year.”

Additionally, there was a pie-eating contest organized by the Oliver Rotary Club.

Different this year; the festival cancelled its Sunday parade due to wildfire season and fewer parade registrants in recent years.

“We had really just considered, ‘Maybe we should consider going back to the original festival date,’ that existed well before I was here, and it was called Family Days," Sheridan said.

“And family days was always in June, and it was a celebration at the end of the school year — of the upcoming summer.”

Despite the event being scheduled two months ahead of time, organizers said when they tally everything, roughly a thousand people will likely have visited throughout the day.

On Thursday, the Town of Oliver also hosted its Rock & Roll Picnic as part of the Roots & Fruits Festival weekend. The evening was filled with entertainment and a people’s choice gourmet hotdog competition.



For a consecutive time, Chef Ian Stillborn of Wards Wine Country Kitchen won the title of top dog.