Photo: Google Street View

Highway 3 through Osoyoos was closed through the night following a serious crash, but it has now reopened.

According to DriveBC, the highway was closed near the Holiday Inn at about 11:45 p.m. due to a vehicle crash. The road remained closed until just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning, and it has since reopened.

Unconfirmed reports suggest a pedestrian may have been hit by a vehicle.

