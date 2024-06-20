Oliver Fire Department to hold FireSmart event at Community Park

Photo: Oliver Fire Department

South Okanagan residents and visitors can learn how to be FireSmart ahead of wildfire season with a local course this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Town of Oliver and the Oliver and District Fire Department will be holding a FireSmart BC preparedness event at Community Park.

“This interactive, family-fun event will feature the Oliver and District Fire Department and includes exciting FireSmart giveaways,” reads a social media post from the Town of Oliver.

The course will go over protecting homes and communities from wildfires. Firetrucks will also be on site.

Additionally, lunch will be offered to partiipants on a first-come first-serve basis.

“Whether it’s your house, your neighbourhood, critical infrastructure, or vital resources, FireSmart provides local experts and accessible resources to empower you to make your community safer,” reads the social media post.