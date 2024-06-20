239189
237722
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Oliver Fire Department to hold FireSmart event at Community Park

Learn to be FireSmart

- | Story: 493233

South Okanagan residents and visitors can learn how to be FireSmart ahead of wildfire season with a local course this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Town of Oliver and the Oliver and District Fire Department will be holding a FireSmart BC preparedness event at Community Park.

“This interactive, family-fun event will feature the Oliver and District Fire Department and includes exciting FireSmart giveaways,” reads a social media post from the Town of Oliver.

The course will go over protecting homes and communities from wildfires. Firetrucks will also be on site.

Additionally, lunch will be offered to partiipants on a first-come first-serve basis.

“Whether it’s your house, your neighbourhood, critical infrastructure, or vital resources, FireSmart provides local experts and accessible resources to empower you to make your community safer,” reads the social media post.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

237324