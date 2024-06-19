Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre hosts National Indigenous Peoples Day event

Photo: Google Maps Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre.

Get ready to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day with a fun-filled, educational event in Osoyoos, Friday.

"We like to celebrate Indigenous Peoples day to honour our heritage and it's really significant to us because it was illegal back then for us to celebrate our heritage, especially dressing in our traditional regalia," said Aliyah Baptiste, Nk'Mip youth interpreter.

Starting at 10 a.m., Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre will be hosting the family-friendly event with various activities to run throughout the day.

Guests can enjoy a day of song, language, storytelling, and powwow dancing. Additionally, there will be a guided walk and crafts.

"We're going to be doing a guided walk and we're going to talk about our traditional plants, and we're going to talk about the uses of them, what we did traditionally," Baptiste added.

Then, at 11 a.m., there will be a Chaptikwlk storytelling in the centre's pit house. The Syilx language will be highlighted during the event.

At 1 p.m., a male and female dance will take place, including the grass and fancy shall dances.

To top it off, participants will have the opportunity to make sage bark bracelets.

"The actual day was first celebrated in the late 90s, in 1996, and since then, more events in different nations were held," added Baptiste.

"We also like to celebrate it and have outsiders come and learn about the history of Indigenous people as a whole too."

Tickets are $12 for children, $15 for seniors, $16 for adults, and $40 for families.

For more information about the event and the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre click here.