Oliver's Roots & Fruits Festival kicks off this weekend months earlier than usual

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Oliver will be full of family-friendly activities at their community park this week, as the Roots & Fruits Festival kicks off a couple of months earlier than usual.

Getting underway Thursday at 6 p.m., Oliver’s Rock & Roll Picnic will see a gourmet hot dog competition with music including headliners Jack and Jill of Penticton.

Ticket holders can try all three of the contestants’ hot dog creations to determine the top dog.

Duking it out will be 2023 top dog chef Ian Stillborn of Wards Wine Country Kitchen, who defends his title against chef Campbell Kearns of The Wienery Food Truck and chef Nick Atkins from Fairview Mountain restaurant.

“We bring in some delicious Wagyu beef hot dogs and fresh buns from a local bakery, and it's up to them to create their signature gourmet hot dog with whatever condiments they're going to add to them,“ said Carol Sheridan, Roots & Fruits organizer.

Then, on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Roots & Fruits Expo will be in full swing with free entertainment, exhibits, kids’ stations, food vendors, and an outdoor market. Hospitality vendors include Vagabond, Pit Stop Smokery, Sizzling Spice, Thai on the Fly, Our Little Donut Factory, and Fillosophy Refill Bar.

Attendees can also look forward to a pie eating contest with fruit pies from M&J Country Kitchen by the Rotary Club of Oliver.

“This year we have invited what I am calling “hyper-local” entertainment to the stage,” Sheridan said in a press release. “Every single performer is either living in the Oliver area or is closely connected to the community.”

Roots & Fruits Expo schedule:

11:15 a.m. - Official Welcome and Opening Ceremonies

12:00-1:30 p.m. - Toonmade

1:00-2:00 p.m. - Interactive Drum & Dance Workshop with Senpaq'cin (Community Hall)

2:00-2:45 p.m. - Bianca Berkland

2:30-3:30 p.m. - Rotary Pie Eating Contest - Shady Tree Stage

3:00 - 4:30 p.m. - Everyone Welcome Swim - Oliver Pool

4:30-5:15 p.m. - Rebel Luv

5:45-6:30 p.m. - The Mudrats

7:00 p.m. - Activity Stations & Exhibits close

7:00-8:00 p.m. - Johnny Carwash and The Desert Dawgs

8:30-9:30 p.m. - The Racket

9:30 p.m. to Sunset - Family Dance Party

The Roots & Fruits Festival parade is no longer running after last year’s was cancelled due to nearby wildfires and smoke. Organizers said the parade has also seen a declining number of participants in recent years.

Typically held in August, Roots & Fruits events were moved to June this year, due to such potential for wildfires later in the summer. Organizers also wanted to ensure locals would be in town before the summer vacation period.

Back in April, Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen said the town would be to moving more events to shoulder seasons to boost tourism year-round in the face of an industry facing the fallout from climate change.