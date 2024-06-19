Newly opened Hotel Fourth in Osoyoos fills a gap between hotels and Airbnb

Sarah Crookall

A unique hotel just opened in Osoyoos this May, featuring a boutique-style stay with a full kitchen and backyard, steps away from Osoyoos Lake.

“Osoyoos is great in summer,” said Carmelle Isaac, Hotel Fourth owner. “It's the best place to visit. I would say you're going to be basically guaranteed sunny weather and hot weather and our place is in the centre of it all.”

With bright orange and green pops of colour throughout the hotel, Isaac said she wanted the new space to embody the fun of Palm Springs without the palm trees. The design also incorporates mid-century modern elements, taking six months to renovate before opening.

“[It’s] an all inclusive experience when you come here, you have the bikes, you have the paddle boards, you have everything — you don't need to rent anything extra. So it's a fun spot for families.”

With amenities like four scooters and paddle boards included in the three-bedroom booking, the hotel is filling a gap between local hotels and short term rentals.

Currently, short-term rentals of less than 30 days are not allowed in most residential areas of Osoyoos. For the time being, Hotel Fourth bills itself as an all-inclusive stay and it's a legal option between both markets with a homey feel but hotel status.

“We have more of a specialized experience versus going to a big hotel chain where it's you're just kind of another person,” said Isaac.

This year, guests can enjoy the hotel’s full back yard with putting holes, fire pit, and cocktail pool to themselves.

“Guests have commented that the pictures we have online don't do justice to the size of the backyard, as well as […] several patios the pool, and also the proximity to downtown.”

Hotel Fourth's owners are not new to business. Both Isaac and her husband have entrepreneurial backgrounds in rail and safety. They partly wanted to expand to hospitality because of the lifestyle it offered.

“We lived in an RV for the last three years. We toured around BC, mostly, some of North America, and we love the aspect that we got to meet new people all the time […] So, this hotel was kind of a way for us to keep doing that.”

Keeping on is in the books for next year too, when Hotel Fourth will be expanding to an eight suite villa-style accommodation, aiming to relaunch for summer 2025.