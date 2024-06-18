Similkameen Community Pool opens for summer registration with lessons starting soon

Photo: RDOS Similkameen Community Pool.

South Okanagan swimmers can now jump in on summer pool activities as registration opens at the community pool in Keremeos.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen notified resident that summer season registration is now open for swimming at the Similkameen Community Pool from June to August.

“For the 2024 season, the Similkameen Community Pool is offering bonus programming in June including toonie swim, swim club, aquacise, and public swim,” reads the RDOS press release.

“The outdoor pool will also offer adult and senior swim on Saturday mornings in June. Swimming lessons will start in July, with options for a wide range of ages.”

Those interested in registering for swim lessons can do so via an online account, using the RDOS Recreation Software. With the software, residents can also buy watercraft storage memberships, and book sports courts, parks, and other RDOS facilities.

For more information and to view the pool schedule click here.