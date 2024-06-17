'Romancing the Desert': Osoyoos Desert Centre gears up for popular summer fundraiser

Photo: Osoyoos Desert Centre, Facebook Osoyoos Desert Centre boardwalk.

Get ready for 'Romancing the Desert' this summer as tickets for the popular fundraiser go on sale Friday.

On August 17, the Osoyoos Desert Centre is relaunching its annual romantic fundraiser event celebrating the desert. It comes after a short hiatus from the organization.

"I hope you can come join us at Romancing the Desert on August 17th to celebrate our accomplishments, to celebrate biodiversity, to celebrate tenacity. Bring friends, new and old, have fun, enjoy fine food and a touch of fantasy," said Lee McFadyen, ODC president, in a press release.

The fundraiser event, hosted by former CBC broadcaster Bob Nicholson, will include a guided boardwalk tour and a courtyard dinner from Chef Paul Cecconi of Brodo Kitchen.

Guests can participate in a silent auction with "amazing items to bid on."

Additionally, the centre continues to host its 25th anniversary online raffle. Prizes include a two-day trip from Rocky Mountaineer, a roundtrip WestJet flight for two, and a $500 Burrowing Owl Estate Winery gift card.

For more information about the Osoyoos Desert Centre and the Romancing the Desert series click here.