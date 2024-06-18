Osoyoos Lake levels at highest peak as snow melt ends

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Lake.

Osoyoos Lake levels have reached their peak this year, as the spring snowmelt is now mostly over.

“As of June 16, the Osoyoos Lake elevation is 912.18 feet (278.03 meters) and is at 53 percent of normal for the 1987-2023 period of record for this time of year,” read a press release from the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control.

Thanks to cooler temperatures in May, higher elevations of snowpack stuck around for longer. That’s after low elevation stations melted one month earlier than the record from 1987 to 2023

On May 22, water levels in Osoyoos Lake peaked at 278.11 metres, but were still within the maximum allowable limit.

“The snowpack in the Okanagan/Okanogan and Similkameen basins was extremely low throughout the 2023-2024 winter," continues the release.

“Since January 1, 2024, the British Columbia Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin has reported the snowpack in the Okanagan and Similkameen basins varied between 49-86 percent and 32-62 percent of normal conditions, respectively. “

According to the IOLBC, Osoyoos Lake will be held near the maximum allowable level at 278 metres in order to stave off the impacts of drought. This year, lake levels have consistently been held over the mean average since 1987.

Earlier in April, the IOLBC determined levels met drought criteria and that Osoyoos Lake levels would be held higher under the drought rule curve.