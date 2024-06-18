239795
Oliver/Osoyoos  

South Okanagan search and rescue teams complete hover entry/exit training

Hover search and rescue

Residents seeing or hearing helicopters buzzing above Penticton over the weekend were likely witness to the latest local search and rescue training.

On Friday and Saturday, Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue joined Penticton and District Search and Rescue for their annual hover entry/exit training.

“Was an awesome weekend in Penticton with great SAR folks from all around the province attending,” said Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue on Facebook. “A big thank you to PENSAR for hosting.”

Three members of the Oliver/Osoyoos team turned up. Two attended as participants in the course and one was a J1 instructor.

The Penticton search and rescue team said that some of the new recruits experienced the engaging training for the first time.

“If you saw helis buzzing around above Penticon, it was likely us!,” said Penticton & District Search & Rescue on Facebook.

