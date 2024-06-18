South Okanagan search and rescue teams complete hover entry/exit and rope training

Photo: Penticton and District Search and Rescue

It was a busy training weekend for South Okanagan search and rescue teams.

On Saturday, Penticton and District Search and Rescue completed their annual hover entry/exit training.

“If you saw helis buzzing around above Penticton, it was likely us!,” said Penticton & District Search & Rescue on Facebook.

PenSAR said that some of the new recruits experienced the engaging training for the first time.

"So the hover exit training is probably one of the more dangerous techniques that has to be taught. It has to be done every year," explained Randy Brown, PenSAR search manager.

So, exiting a helicopter while it's above ground, two to three feet, and in motion ... it's very technical, and training people how to get in and out while the things are in motion is very, very, very slow and methodical and requires a lot of attention to detail. So we do that every year. And so now we have got everybody trained up on the helicopters now, so that's good"

Meanwhile, Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue joined in on a a separate training opportunity, a Rope Rescue Tech 2 course through the Justice Institute of BC, hosted at the PenSAR headquarters from Friday to Sunday.

“Was an awesome weekend in Penticton with great SAR folks from all around the province attending,” said Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue on Facebook. “A big thank you to PenSAR for hosting.”

Three members of the Oliver/Osoyoos team turned up. Two attended as participants in the course and one was a J1 instructor.

An initial version of this article incorrectly stated the training was one event. Castanet regrets the error.