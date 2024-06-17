Osoyoos Cherry Fiesta meets fireworks budget with $12K boost from fundraiser party

Photo: Osoyoos Festival Society Diane Ball.

With a “Canada Day Warm Up Party" held Friday, Osoyoos Festival Society raised an additional $12,000 for its Canada Day/Cherry Fiesta fireworks on July 1.

“I was worried early last week because sales were so low, and Osoyoos came through, like they always do last minute, and I’m absolutely thrilled with the turnout and the event,” said Ken Baker, society president.

The latest fundraiser tops up the society’s fireworks budget, now totalling roughly $30,000 from all fundraising efforts.

With 120 people in attendance at Watermark Beach Resort, guests were treated to entertainment from Diane Ball, food, and a variety of prizes for lucky winners. Ticket holders also took part in a Photo Booth, card game, and dancing.

“There was like $13,000 worth of silent auction items so people were busy bidding all night “

The 50/50 winner took home nearly $500 in cash. Meanwhile, the door prize winner received a two night’s stay Watermark Beach Resort with a $100 gift card to 15 Park Bistro restaurant.

“We're in good shape now. We can afford the fireworks, and we even got a little bit left over for next year,” Baker said.

Donations are still being accepted, including at the bottle depot where donations can be made at the express drop off.

The July 1 fireworks show is of the biggest events in the tourist community, attracting visitors from across the province. The light show returns after a hiatus last year due to regulatory and organizational roadblocks.