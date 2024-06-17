Non-profits can apply for a property tax exemption for 2025 to 2028

Photo: File photo

Non-profit organizations in Oliver can now apply for a property tax exemption.

On Saturday, the Town of Oliver issued a notice altering the public that property tax exemption applications for the 2025 to 2028 tax year are now being accepted.

“The Town of Oliver recognizes organizations within the community which further Council’s objectives of enhancing quality of life (such as economic, social, cultural) and delivering services economically,” the Town said in a statement.

According to the Town of Oliver, eligible applicants must:

Qualify for an exemption under the provision of the Community Charter, the general authority for property tax exemptions (Section 224);

Be in compliance with Town of Oliver policies, bylaws and regulations;

Be a non-profit organization;

Not be in competition with for-profit businesses;

Provide services or programs that are compatible or complementary to those offered by the Town of Oliver;

Provide a service that fulfills some basic need, or otherwise improves the quality of life for residents for the Town of Oliver;

Not provide liquor or meal services as their primary function or source of revenue.

Applicants must submit their applications by July 31.

For more information about the property tax exemption policy and to access an application form click here.