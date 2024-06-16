Potential for snow remains from Hope to Kootenay Pass after weekend snowfall

Photo: Ron Hiller, Facebook

Potential for snowfall remains from Hope to Kootenay Pass as unseasonably large snowflakes were captured falling 20 minutes east of Osoyoos over the weekend.



On Saturday morning, snowflakes large enough to cause a pelting sound were seen and heard as weather alerts were in place for drivers in mountain pass areas.

According to an Environment Canada alert around 5 a.m. Sunday, there was a potential for snow from Hope to Kootenay Pass over the weekend and into Monday morning.

"A cool airmass remains over the BC Interior this weekend," reads the alert. "The colder air along with occasionally heavy precipitation mean the mountain passes can expect some snow through the weekend and locally through Monday morning."

On social media, an Osoyoos photographer captured the snowfall in a video in Sidley.

"Some pretty big snow flakes on Sidley (25 klms east of Osoyoos) now! June 15th, 2024! Or Juneuary," Ron Hiller wrote.

Several locals responded to the post, which garnered much attention, expressing disbelief about the winter weather in June.