Town of Osoyoos asks dog owners to leash up as many canines roam free

Photo: Google Maps Osoyoos beach dog park..

The Town of Osoyoos is asking dog owners to leash up due to a high number of calls of dogs roaming free in the community.

"There have been numerous other dog issues over the past several months which mostly involve dogs running at large," said Rod Risling, Osoyoos chief administrative officer, in an emailed statement.

The CAO said many dog owners in the town allow their dogs to off-leash, and the problem only increases when tourists arrive and more dogs are in the community.

"Dogs escape from back yards and we receive calls from the public about dogs roaming around."

During last week's council meeting, the issue was brought up as part of the CAO's report.

"Please keep your dogs under control and also a reminder to keep them off the beaches, except in the designated areas," Risling said during the meeting.