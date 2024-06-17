Osoyoos' Zosel Dam undergoing repairs reportedly to ensure fish get through unharmed

Photo: Washington State Department of Ecology Zosel Dam

The Zosel Dam, which maintains Osoyoos Lake water levels, is undergoing upgrades, largely to ensure fish pass through unharmed, Osoyoos mayor says.

"It's being redone to make sure that the fish — the fish passage is the main thing — because as the fish come up the Columbia and up the Okanagan, they go through various dams in order to get there," said Osoyoos mayor Sue McKortoff during last week's council meeting. "And the Zosel Dam needs some updating to make sure that fish do not get damaged."

McKortoff added that while attending the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control meeting last week, it's been reported that a percentage of fish don't get through the dam.

According to a report by Washington State’s Department of Ecology, changes to the dam include gate replacement, electrical upgrades, and engineering contingency planning.

The Zosel Dam’s spillway gates are the main upgrades of the project, which include replacing the gates and their lifting mechanisms with electrically operated wire rope gate hoists.

Additionally, the project will add a heated gate, gate controls, video surveillance, a new electrical system, and a replacement of the system’s generator.

As per the Department of Ecology, the project is taking place in four phases:

Phase one: Design of repairs and upgrades

Phase two: Approval of designs. All entities involved in the project will approve (International Joint Commission, Department of Ecology, Department of Enterprise Services, etc.)

Phase three: Final, approved designs will be used for the contractual bidding process

Final phase: Construction of the project

Currently, the project is in stage three and the Department is approving designs for the contractual bidding process.

Okanogan County in Washington has funded the dam project at $5.5 million

"Costs include the required consultant, project management, and contingency funds calculated, and the associated agency staff costs to provide project oversight and management, technical assistance, and stakeholder coordination for the project," reads a Department of Ecology statement.

The project is slated to be completed by June 30 of 2025.