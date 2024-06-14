Plans for an Osoyoos five storey apartment approved after height meets B.C.'s housing standard

Photo: Town of Osoyoos 6828 89th Street.

The Town of Osoyoos has approved a developer’s request to increase maximum height allowance for a five-storey apartment across from Osoyoos Elementary School.

During a council meeting Tuesday and after other previous proposed height rejections, the developer returned to Town Hall seeking an increase from 13 to 14.48 metres at 6828 89th Street.

Earlier in May, the developer applied for a height increase on the 40-unit building from 13 metres to 15.8 metres. That request was denied by council, which argued that views of surrounding properties would be obstructed and currently town fire resources are unable to service taller buildings.

But now, the proposed height aligns with the town’s own future building guidelines for developments in medium density residential zones, at 15 metres.

Town staff looked to direction from the province regarding future small-scale multi-unit housing requirements, which recommend not considering “how projects may impact the character of existing low density residential neighbourhoods (i.e., via shadowing, access to sunlight, views, outdoor privacy, etc.).”

The idea at the heart of B.C.'s recommendation is to generate higher density housing, faster.

Under the latest rules, B.C. municipalities must update relevant bylaws to accommodate small-scale, multi-unit housing requirements by June 30.

“In this regard, the proposed variance would be consistent with the new height allowances in the medium density residential zone, if the amendments are adopted as-is,” reads a report by Town planner Shannon Duong.

During the council meeting, Coun. Myers Bennett raised concerns about incidental cost.

"I still have a problem of committing a new council four years from now to spend $2.2 million on an aerial firetruck.”

Osoyoos fire chief addressed such concerns related to limited fire resources to tackle fires on buildings that are five storeys or taller. He said there are already three existing buildings in the community that exceed the station’s capacity in terms of height.

Mayor Sue McKortoff noted that aerial fire equipment is proposed for the Town of Osoyoos' 2028 budget.

Coun. Johnny Cheong said he visited the site this week to see how the apartment would impact the surrounding area.

“Unless my map is wrong, we would still have about a meter shy to two meters of clearance before views would be impacted. I just want to be clear with that — it seems like there shouldn't be an impact. Potentially, you may not see a school field, but in terms of the views of a lake, there shouldn't be."

Since the apartment building would be in a school zone, Cheong added the Town has considered reducing speed from 50 km/hr to 30 km/hr in residential zones.

According to Duong's report, the developer has said the 11.4 per cent height increase is needed for van lift accessible parking space in the underground lot, 9 feet of headroom for residents, and because construction is structurally unable to excavate further.