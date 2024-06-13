RCMP still seeking witnesses to Oliver gun-related homicide four years later

Photo: File photo

Local RCMP are looking for witnesses to a gun-related homicide in Oliver, which happened four years ago today.

In a press release issued Thursday, the Southeast District of the RCMP said it is seeking help as it continues to investigate the homicide of Noah Hommel-Zakall, who died in 2020.

The request comes on the fourth anniversary of Hommel-Zakall’s death. His family has pleaded for answers.

According to police reports, Oliver RCMP responded to a residential shooting at the 6000-block of Sandpoint Drive on June 13 of 2020. The incident was quickly determined to be a homicide.

“Upon arrival officers located the body of 21-year-old Noah Hommel-Zakall, in his basement suite residence on Sandpoint Drive,” reads the press release.

“With the passage of time, it is hoped that someone who may not have been willing or able to talk to police four years ago, may now be in a better position to offer information,” said Southeast District Major Crime Unit Sgt. Jason Smart, in the media release.

Officers added they are seeking witnesses who could have information that would assist investigation efforts. Anyone who had contact with Hommel-Zakall around the time of his death are encouraged to call police.

Additionally, police are looking “to identify a dark coloured, newer full-size pickup, with cab lights on the roof, that was seen in and around Sandpoint Drive leading up to the time of Noah’s death.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.