South Okanagan cherries could cost more due to lower yields

Sarah Crookall

South Okanagan cherries are hitting the shelves this week, but some farmers are considering raising their prices in the face of lower yields this year.

At the same time, those same farmers are acknowledging there's only so much they can control when it comes to customers' buying habits.

"The end consumer is who's going to be purchasing it, and if they're not able to afford it, then it's not going to sell it's just going to sit in the store shelves," said Sukhjeewan Kailay, owner of Kailay Fruit Market.

Depending on variety and location, some cherries are not ready yet. For instance, Nature's Basket in Oliver is selling some Osoyoos cherries due to low local yields related to a deep freeze earlier this year.

"In Oliver, I can say [there's] only 20 [to] 30 per cent of cherries, because at blossom time we had zero temperature for two days," said Beantjit Chahal, owner of Nature's Basket.

However, closer to the southern U.S.-Canada border there is a greater abundance of cherries. And fields that have multiple varieties, like Osoyoos' Kailay Fruit Market, report they may be able to recover losses better.

"Some of the crops are on the lighter side, some varieties are better. But for us, I think it will equal out in the end," Kailay said.

Two of three farmers interviewed said they would be raising their prices by .50 cents to $1.50 more, depending on customer buying habits and weather.

However, due to low yields of all fruits this year, many growers are forced to sell produce from other regions.

According to data from Statistics Canada, fruit sales in B.C. dropped 1.9 per cent in 2023 due to lower yields.

"The peaches, nectarines and apricots are from the [United States] this year because there's no stone fruit available in the whole valley," Chahal said.

And while Kailay has never sold U.S. produce and dislikes the idea of it, he said he may have to.

"Something's gonna have to get sold. We can't just leave the shelves empty," he said.

Because of lower yields this year, local fruit growers are asking buyers for help.

Aware that she can't always compete with chain grocery stores, Chahal said fruits on her stand have other benefits like fewer chemicals and often richer flavours.

"We're asking our locals to support us," she said.

But with so many varieties out there over the summer, which ones should you try?

"One we like and a lot of our customers like is 'cristalina.' They're big, firm and have a lot of sugar and flavour," Kailay said.