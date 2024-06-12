South Okanagan General Hospital closing emergency services overnight Wednesday

Photo: Contributed

South Okanagan General Hospital's emergency room will be closed this evening

From 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 to 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, patients will not be able to access the ER.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal



"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility," reads a press release from Interior Health.



"Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week."

The ER closure is due to ongoing physician shortages that have plagued the hospital in recent years.

