Emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital re-opened after physician coverage secured

UPDATE: 10:02 p.m.

The South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department has re-opened after staffing was secured for Wednesday night.

"Oliver and area residents are advised that Interior Health has secured physician coverage tonight for the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital," the health authority said in a news release.

"The emergency department will be open effective immediately."

ORIGINAL: 4:24 p.m.

South Okanagan General Hospital's emergency room will be closed this evening

From 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 to 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, patients will not be able to access the ER.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal



"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility," reads a press release from Interior Health.



"Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week."

The ER closure is due to ongoing physician shortages that have plagued the hospital in recent years.