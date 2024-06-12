'A big boo-boo': Osoyoos tourism group mistakenly presents 238k budget deficit as surplus

Photo: File photo

An Osoyoos tourism group made a "boo-boo" at a recent council meeting, inadvertently claiming a surplus, rather than a deficit.

Destination Osoyoos is a non-profit marketing organization that promotes travel to the region, which relies heavily on the municipal and regional district tax program — a provincial sales tax on local short-term accommodations known as the MRDT — to operate.

They received $863,818 from the MRDT program and were given $75,000 from the Town of Osoyoos and $12,000 from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen in 2023.

Each year, they provide a "year-in-review" update to local council, and provided their 2023 iteration Tuesday, explaining the marketing initiatives undertaken in that calendar year, including promotional advertising, community events and the like.

Kelley Glazer, Destination Osoyoos' executive director, confidently explained a $238,298 surplus going into 2024 was normal, as they rely on different cash flow at different times of year, and are at the mercy of when MRDT funds come in.

"This is a carryover number that allows us to continue to function. Throughout the tourism industry as a whole, and definitely destination management organizations, [they] have complicated finance if you don't understand that money in, money out, doesn't happen the same time, and I would suggest most businesses don't have the luxury of that either," Glazer said with a chuckle.

"So that's the reason for that [$238,000] surplus."

But that did not match with what was presented in the slide show shown as she spoke. The $238,298 was actually a loss.

Coun. Jim King asked to see the slide again, seeking clarification for the minus sign in front of the $238k.

"Basically we made that much money, we spent that much money and there's an excess," Glazer explained.

"I wouldn't call that excess ... It's a decrease in revenue. You've spent more than you brought in," King said.

"I'm sorry you're right, I am backwards," Glazer said, adding her explanation that she has been working on 2024 numbers and projections already so had ostensibly gotten confused.

"At the end of 2023 we went in the hole $238,000. Thank you for bringing that to my attention ... that's a big boo-boo on my part," Glazer said.

She blamed the loss on August and September having "tanked" in terms of tourism, due in part to a controversial blanket travel ban imposed by the provincial government for the entire Okanagan region last summer.

Following the clarification, Mayor Sue McKortoff thanked Glazer for her presentation and praised Destination Osoyoos' work promoting the town, saying she has been hearing from family members around Canada that they see the region advertised.