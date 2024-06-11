Beloved Oliver arena fixes finally getting underway

Photo: Oliver Parks and Recreation

Construction has begun on the Oliver and District Arena Rehabilitation project, providing long-awaited upgrades.

The arena was built in 1968 as the second ice facility in the South Okanagan. Half a century later, the facility needs some help to continue.



“I am pleased that the project is getting underway,” said Electoral Area “C” director Rick Knodel, in a press release issued Tuesday.

“This is a very important part of our parks and recreation infrastructure."



The $3.8 million project is partially funded by grants. $2.3 million has been approved by the federal government, and the remaining funds will come from operating and capital reserves and borrowing from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.



According to the district, the project will include:

Replacement of the arena ice slab and the rink dasher board system

Installation of an energy recovery system and upgrades to the arena refrigeration system controls

Completion of code upgrades to the life safety system

Renovations to dressing rooms and washrooms to meet current accessibility standards

Renovations to the kitchen



“The Oliver hockey rink is a very important part of the Osoyoos Indian Band’s relationship with the local community,” said Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie.

"For over 50 years, Osoyoos Indian Band members have rented ice time, played in hockey tournaments and met many lifelong friends at the Oliver rink. Many important memories are located in that hockey rink and many future memories will be created there. We look forward to the arena construction project as that rink and the game of hockey, figure skating, and public skating bring our people, especially the kids, closer together.”



The arena will not be available for public use during construction.

Most work is planned to be completed by early fall 2024 in anticipation of ice sports season.