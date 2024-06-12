Driver just misses hitting cougar on Hwy 97 in Oliver

Sarah Crookall

A South Okanagan driver missed a cougar by a hair while the animal was crossing Hwy 97 over the weekend.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Shaun Siebert spotted the cougar leaping across the highway near Tucelnuit Drive while driving north towards Okanagan Falls from Oliver.

“I was just like, ‘Damn, that's a big kitty,’” Siebert said. “I just missed it — it was so fast, I couldn't believe how quick it was.”

The dash cam video is slowed down to spot the cougar. However, Siebert said he didn’t see it until it crossed the centre line.

After crossing the highway, the cougar hopped the guard rail.

“Ive heard they're around, but I've never actually seen one, and it was actually pretty big,” Siebert said. “It doesn't look very big on the camera, but that thing was huge.

“It was like pouncing as it was jumping across like a wildcat.”

The moment was good timing for a couple of reasons. In addition to Siebert missing hitting the cat, he had also just installed a dash cam two days prior to the incident, allowing him to save the incident.