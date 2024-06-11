Osoyoos gated community Sole Vita looking for exemption from water restrictions

Photo: Google Maps Sole Vita.

A gated community complex on Cottonwood Drive in Osoyoos is looking for an exception from current water restrictions, in order to maintain their properties.

Sole Vita is a 48-unit gated community on four hectares of land. A delegation from the strata that governs it is asking the Town of Osoyoos to extend their available watering hours.

Currently, the town is under normal water restrictions. Units numbered evenly are able to water Saturdays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Meanwhile, units numbered odd can water on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

During a Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, Scott Armstrong, president of Sole Vita strata, asked the committee for an exception from current water restrictions.

“We’re using 2.38 hours per week compared to single family houses, which are allowed up to 18,” Armstrong said.

The strata's watering system, which is an irrigation system, was designed prior to water restrictions. Now, water use in the allotted time is insufficient, the strata claims.

Armstrong added he has already removed existing plants and hired a landscape architect to recommend more suitable plants, while also hiring growers to test the soil to maximize water use.

Mayor Sue McKortoff said the whole Okanagan Valley’s water restrictions are three day per week right now, adding that Interior Health is considering tightening up water measures even further.

Coun. Johnny Cheong supported Sole Vita’s request, adding that the watering restrictions will likely affect other gated communities in Osoyoos.

“It’s not so much that they're being irresponsible with water,” Cheong said. “They're trying to be responsible. They've made those steps to mitigate water usage. This is the system itself that just can't keep up.”

In addition to staff looking into water restrictions for Sole Vita, the municipality is anticipated to later look into adjusting watering hours for other similar strata complexes.