Similkameen Star newspaper issues from 1900 to 1953 available online

Photo: University of British Columbia

People interested in time travel can now go way back, at least virtually, with the completion of the Princeton and District Museum and Archives Society’s digitization project of the Similkameen Star newspaper.

On Monday, the society sent out a news release about the project's success. Library visitors can find all issues of the local newspaper from 1900 to 1953 through the University of British Columbia's archives here.

“We would like to acknowledge the funding assistance of the Irving K. Barber Learning Centre and all of the staff and students at the UBC Library in Vancouver that worked on this project,” said society president Marjorie Holland in a press release.

“Special thanks to Mimi Lam and Robert Stibravy with the UBC Library and to Joan Taylor Mayo who gave us copyright permissions.”

The project has been underway for seven years.

Holland added that the completion of the project “will serve as an invaluable research tool on the subjects of the people and places that make up the history of the district of Princeton."