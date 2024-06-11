Osoyoos firefighters complete weekend auto extrication training

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue Osoyoos Fire Rescue carries out auto extraction training.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue took another step forward in ensuring community safety, carrying out auto extraction tactics, tools, and scenarios training over the weekend.

From Friday night to Sunday night, 18 firefighters participated in hands-on work that saw them learning different methods of rescuing people trapped inside vehicles.

“If you get into a car accident and your vehicle has been modified such that it's no longer useful, as the manufacturer made it — the doors are crumpled, your quarter panels are compromised, your hood, your bumper, everything is pushed back — sometimes it's hard to get access to the doors to get people out of the vehicles,” said Corey Kortmeyer, Osoyoos fire chief.

“So, what we do is we use heavy hydraulic tools to make access points to those cars that are involved in a crash to be able to get the occupants out in a timely manner.”

The training, led by out-of-town instructors, helps firefighters of all levels and seniority get up to speed on the latest tactics and obtain the same knowledge.

“Without this training, we wouldn't be able to do effective road rescue work, because it might take a little bit more time, because you're not honed on the skills or you haven't been shown.”

Kortmeyer added that in addition to responding to combustion engine vehicles, electric vehicles pose different hazards. Staying current with training helps ensure safety for a wider range of the public.

The team of firefighters were assisted by Osoyoos’ Collision Craft, which provided vehicles for training exercises.

“They provide us a lot of vehicles that we can use hands on work with,” Kortmeyer said. “And Roger has been absolutely amazing to to provide us that extra help and stage vehicles so that it's more resembling a crash rather than a just a vehicle that is shiny side up rather than the shiny side down.

“He can manipulate the cars in such a way that it becomes challenging for some of our seasoned firefighters.”

In absence of a particular vehicle model, the team will train virtually, which is sometimes the case with newer electric vehicles.