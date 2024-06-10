Town of Osoyoos fixes memorial bench after vandalism

Photo: Sarah Crookall Vandalized memorial bench at Osoyoos Cottonwood Park.

The Town of Osoyoos has confirmed that a memorial bench tipped over at Cottonwood Park over the weekend was an act of vandalism.

On Saturday morning, the bench was seen removed from its concrete site and turned over facedown. The bench remained detached, but was stood upright on the grass by Sunday afternoon.

In an email Monday morning, Town of Osoyoos chief administrative officer Rod Risling said the “anchor bolts broke off.” He confirmed the damage was an act of vandalism.

As of 10:30 a.m., the memorial bench dedicated to Kim Pendergraft was secured back in place at the Cottonwood Park bus loop.