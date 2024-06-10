Local photographer gives free presentation on coffee table book showcasing South Okanagan landscapes and history

Photo: Richard McGuire

A South Okanagan photographer continues to share his view of the region from behind his camera with a free slideshow and talk about his new book of images featuring local landscapes and history.

Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Richard McGuire will be giving a presentation and signing at the Osoyoos Library in the Sonora Community Centre.

“A Landscape Like No Other: South Okanagan, Similkameen & Boundary Country” by McGuire is a paperback coffee table book with 47 full-page colour photographs and bite-sized text descriptions.

The book feature highlights such as Spotted Lake and the Syilx Okanagan people.

According to an online statement, copies will be available for purchase and signing.

"If there is interest, Richard will answer questions about his experiences with self publishing," reads the statement.

A Landscape Like No Other is also available at:

The Happy Paper Parlor

Wayside Books & Art

Destination Osoyoos – Tourist Information Centre

The Art Gallery Osoyoos

Participants are asked to register for Wednesday's event here.