South Okanagan General Hospital emergency service closes Sunday overnight

Photo: Sarah Crookall South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department.

South Okanagan General Hospital is closing its emergency room doors once again Sunday overnight, due to limited physician availability.

Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, the Oliver-based hospital's emergency department will be closed until Monday at 7 a.m.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, the hospital sent out a notice about the closure.

“Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time,” Interior Health noted in a press release. “All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.”

People with chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding, and other emergency situations are asked to call 911 emergency operators to be transported to the next nearest hospital.

Anyone unsure whether their situation is an emergency can call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca.

The South Okanagan General Hospital's overnight emergency service has closed regularly over the past year.



In late May, B.C. Premier David Eby held a press conference at the Oliver-based hospital regarding the status of the province's primary care networks.

When asked how the emergency department can stay open, Eby and his caucus emphasized working on recruiting and housing doctors.

He added that his government's change to doctor's pay structure is another possible way to improve the shortage.