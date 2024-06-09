Memorial bench tipped over in suspected act of vandalism at Osoyoos Cottonwood Park

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Vandals are thought to be responsible for a Cottonwood Park bench being removed from its concrete site and turned over this weekend.

As of Sunday afternoon, the bench remained detached at the Cottonwood Park bus loop. It was stood upright on the grass after it was pictured on the ground facedown Saturday morning.

Three of the bench’s attaching bolts appeared to be in good condition, also lying on the ground. One bolt remained attached to a foot of the bench.

The memorial bench is dedicated to Kim Pendergraft.

However, it’s not the only bench at the park that appears to have been removed from its place.

Cottonwood Park is home to a couple dozen memorial benches. There are at least two other sites where previous benches were located but have since been removed. Markings from the metal bench stands remain.

According to reports from community members, the incident has been reported to the Town of Osoyoos.

Castanet has reached out to the Town of Osoyoos and is awaiting a response.