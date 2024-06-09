Osoyoos' on-camera osprey pair hatch first two eggs of the season

Photo: Osoyoos Osprey Cam, Facebook

Osoyoos’ adored osprey couple, nicknamed Soo and Ollie, have hatched their first two chicks of the season.

As of 9:50 Sunday morning, the osprey known as Soo was feeding the two baby chicks some fish, according to birders on Facebook. The chicks can be seen on the live feed reaching for their breakfast from one of the birds.

Now, one egg remains in the nest alongside the family of four.

On Friday morning, the first of three eggs hatched to the delight of birders.

“Think chick was out a 09:51 and egg shell out at 10:11. Haven’t seen a good visual of chick yet!,” said one Facebook user.

Then, early Saturday morning, the second chick fought its way out of its shell.

“Chick 2 has hatched!! First time I saw it was 4:45,” reads another Facebook post.

Towards the end of April, the osprey pair laid their first egg of the season and have been patiently egg sitting since.

The camera, focused on a nest on top of a de-energized power pole, was powered back up by the Town and FortisBC on April 10.

The livestream of the Osoyoos Osprey Cam can be found here, where viewers can watch the beloved birds in their journey to parenthood.