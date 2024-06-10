'Really special': Osoyoos Fire Rescue surprises 10-year-old on birthday

Photo: Jamie Pinko Osoyoos firefighters attend 10-year-old's birthday.

10-year-old Luthor More and three of his school friends were taking a whack at a green dragon piñata when fire sirens began chirping at Osoyoos' Jack Shaw Splash Park, Saturday.

“Happy birthday!” blared from the firetruck speakers.

“All of a sudden, the fire trucks pulled up and they just piled out of the vehicles,” said Jamie Pinko, More’s mom.

At first, the kids didn’t know what was going on. Then, the birthday boy “was just shocked — his jaw dropped.”

Pinko said one of the firefighters yelled out “I hear there's somebody having a birthday!” She pointed out her son and the firefighter continued, ”Guys, we found him, the birthday boy’s over here!”

On Saturday morning, the Osoyoos mom had posted on Facebook asking the community to join her family for her 10-year-old’s birthday party. His actual birthday was last Wednesday.

The family received no RSVPs for their party despite sending out eight invites. Not knowing if anyone would show up, the mom was asking others “if you’re not busy I'd like to open invite kids to come hang out with us.

“We have a slime theme with jello treats, a slime blob shaped cake, and a piñata. Bring your swimsuits and towels, we may go to the beach area under the tunnel as well.”

Many people commented on the Facebook post, wishing the boy a happy birthday. Three did attend, plus Pinko’s teen son and his friend.

That’s when Osoyoos Fire Rescue showed up, unannounced.

Firefighter Katie Grant had seen the post on Facebook and decided to attend with just a couple other firefighters. But she was interrupted.

“One of the instructors said ‘No wait, what we’ll do is take break early,’” said fire chief Corey Kortmeyer.

“Then, it brought a whole general response from everyone we have here. Honestly, it was great to see our paid on-call professional volunteers recognize what it would be to brighten someone’s day.”

The crew of 18 firefighters, who were conducting weekend extrication training, went to the splash pad on their break period.

“They absolutely had a blast,” Kortmeyer said.

Firefighters lined up to fist-bump More and his friends. They also handed out t-shirts, plastic fire hats, pencils, and stickers. One lucky girl pulled the fire truck horn.

The moment was overwhelming for one of the kids, Pinko said.

“The fire trucks show up, and that really intimidated him, so one of the lady firefighters went and sat with him and had a little personal moment with him,” she said.

“For the rest of the party, that kid was just enjoying himself and having the best time, because I think that was really special for him to have that moment too.”

Gino’s Coffee House even showed up with snacks and a cowboy hat for a gift. Another community member brought a card and a super soaker water gun. A family with five children also later attended.

Pinko said other kids that were in the park were able to enjoy the surprise too.

“I cried — I honestly cried. I held most of it back, but a few tears did trickle,” she said.

Kortmeyer said that since Covid, more needs to be done to bring positivity back in to people’s lives.

“And [bringing] those good-will gestures back [allow] a deeper caring in our community," he said.

Pinko agreed Saturday will be a birthday memory her son will never forget.